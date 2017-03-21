10 more passengers sue after engine fire on O’Hare tarmac

In this photo provided by passenger Jose Castillo, fellow passengers walk away from a burning American Airlines jet that aborted takeoff and caught fire on the runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Pilots on Flight 383 bound for Miami reported an engine-related mechanical issue, according to an airline spokeswoman. | Jose Castillo/ Distributed by the Associated Press.

Ten passengers have filed lawsuits against Boeing, General Electric Aviation and American Airlines after the airplane they were on caught fire last October on the tarmac of O’Hare International Airport when part of an engine failed.

Eighteen other passengers filed a similar lawsuit against the companies last November, alleging that General Electric Aviation sold a faulty engine that Boeing used to assemble an unsafe 767 aircraft. The passengers also claimed American Airlines employees should have done a better job inspecting the plane, and that they failed to provide “assistance, supervision and instruction” during evacuation.

The latest series of lawsuits, filed Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court, made similar allegations. A representative for Boeing declined to comment on the pending litigation. Spokesmen for GE and American could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

An NTSB report issued a week after the fire said one of the fractures on the turbine disk of the engine was “consistent with fatigue cracking.” Takeoff was aborted due to the “uncontained engine failure” that led to fuel pooling under the plane’s right wing, which then burst into flames, authorities said.

One piece of the turbine disk went through the inboard section of the right wing, over the fuselage and into a UPS warehouse facility more than a half-mile away. Another piece was found about 1,600 feet away, but it was still on O’Hare property, authorities said.

No fire breached the cabin, and the 20 hospitalized passengers had been released a night after the fire.

The new ten-count suits, which allege negligence and strict product liability, seek $500,000 in damages from Boeing, GE and American.