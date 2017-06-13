Chicago homeowners can expect 10 percent hike in property tax bills

A new report from Cook County Clerk David Orr details how much property taxes will increase in Chicago and suburban Cook County. | File photo

Chicago property owners can expect a 10 percent increase — an average of about $360 — in their property taxes, according to a new report from Cook County Clerk David Orr’s Office.

The commercial property taxes in the city will also rise by 9.3 percent — more than $1,100 on average.

Homeowners in north suburban Cook County will see their property taxes go up 6.5 percent, an average of $432. Their south suburban counterparts will see a 3.9 percent increase, about $192 on average, according to the Clerk’s Office.

Tax bills are due Aug. 1.

Orr’s office said the stark increase for Chicago taxpayers is due to increased levies from the Board and Education and city government.

“The City of Chicago increased its levy by $109 million this year as part of a planned four-year property tax increase which began last year,” Orr’s office wrote. “Additionally, the State Legislature approved a $272 million CPS levy increase to pay for teachers’ pensions which took effect this year. As a result, homeowners in the City of Chicago should expect to see their tax bills increase 10.0 percent on average.”

The total tax of all districts in the county for 2016 is $13.7 billion, according to Orr’s office.

Property taxes have taken a central role in the early stages of the Illinois governor’s race.

Last week, Gov. Bruce Rauner bemoaned property tax rates in Illinois as a prime hindrance to economic growth in the state.

“We’re not competitive, and as a result, our tax base erodes and we don’t have enough in tax revenue to support a balanced budget and to fund our schools and human services,” Rauner said. “We’ve got to become competitive so we can afford to be compassionate.”