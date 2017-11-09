10 vehicle thefts reported on South Side

Police are warning South Side residents after ten vehicles were reported stolen from the Calumet Heights, South Shore and Avalon Park neighborhoods in the last month.

The victims returned to where they had parked their vehicle and discovered it had been stolen, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 1700 block of East Place;

at 8 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 1100 block of East 81st Street;

at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 9300 block of South Oglesby Avenue;

at 3 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 8200 block of South Clyde;

at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 2300 block of East 89th Street;

at 8 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 1600 block of East 86th Street;

at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 7700 block of South East End;

at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 8000 block of South Kenwood;

at 10 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 7600 block of South East End; and

at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 8200 block of South Kimbark.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.