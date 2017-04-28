10 years later, Lisa Stebic missing person case remains unsolved

Melanie Greenberg still gets the occasional phone call about Lisa Stebic.

A few months ago, a private detective called, saying he was interested in making a documentary — with the help of a psychic — about the missing Plainfield woman.

“It was just kind of bizarre,” said Greenberg, the family spokeswoman for Stebic, a mother of two who went missing 10 years ago Sunday.

Plainfield police have used the term “stagnant” to describe the case, which made national headlines, but “cold” might be just as accurate, said Greenberg.

“It’s like a needle in a haystack to find her body, and I know it’s very rare for there to be a prosecution without a body,” Greenberg said.

Ten years ago, shortly before she went missing, Stebic was seeking to have her husband forced out of their home as they completed their divorce. The evening of April 30, 2007, her husband said someone picked her up to go to the gym, while he worked in the yard and looked after the couple’s two children, then ages 10 and 12. Lisa Stebic never returned.

Police named Craig Stebic a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance, and he ceased cooperating with investigators in the months after Lisa went missing.

Craig Stebic has never been charged with any crime. Plainfield police couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Attempts to reach Craig Stebic and a lawyer who’s represented him were unsuccessful.

For anniversaries past, Stebic’s two sisters have held public events to remember their missing sibling. This year, the sisters are planning a private gathering, Greenberg said.

In the days after Stebic’s disappearance, Greenberg set up a website as a way for people to share Lisa Stebic photographs, as well as details about prayer vigils and upcoming. searches.

“To be honest, I haven’t updated it in a long time,” Greenberg said.

A tip line for the case is still active: (815) 267-7217