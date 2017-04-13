$1,000 reward offered for info on Arlington Heights burglary

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a group of burglars who broke into a southwest suburban sporting goods store early Thursday and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

About 4:37 a.m., four burglars pried open the doors at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at 401 E. Palatine Rd. in Arlington Heights. They got away with $8,000 in Nike Elite apparel and ran away, according to Arlington Heights police.

Anyone with information should call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7869; or text anonymous tips to 847411 using the keyword “847AHPD.”