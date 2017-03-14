$1,000 reward offered for info on Naperville burglaries

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for several business burglaries on the same block in west suburban Naperville.

Burglaries occurred at several businesses in the 1100 block of Sherman Avenue on Friday, according to Naperville Crime Stoppers.

Alarm activity at one business indicated it was burglarized around 6:30 a.m., with small electronics and cash stolen from inside, according to Crime Stoppers.

The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair, wearing a light-colored shirt, police said. He was last seen walking in the area of Sherman Avenue around the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.