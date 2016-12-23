$1,000 reward offered for information on Montgomery theft

The Kendall County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to gather information about a theft that happened in the southwest suburb in the last two months.

The group is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about a theft at a building in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in unincorporated Montgomery, according to a statement from Crime Stoppers.

In each theft, unknown people entered the building and stole several commercial batteries, according to Crime Stoppers. The theft happened sometime between noon on Nov. 12 and 11 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Kendall County Crime Stoppers at (630) 553-5999. Callers can remain anonymous.