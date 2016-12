$1,000 reward offered for wallet thief in Naperville

Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of man who stole a wallet in November.

On Nov. 15, a report of a stolen wallet was made to police, according to Naperville police. The victim’s credit card was used immediately after at a Naperville store to purchase gift cards.

The suspect was seen wearing a reflective coat, possibly related to his job.

Anyone who recognizes the man should contact Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.