$100k bail for woman who crashed stolen vehicle in Portage Park

Bail was set at $100,000 for an 18-year-old woman who stole a vehicle Thursday morning in the Portage Park neighborhood but crashed it on the same Northwest Side block.

Edita Mujkovic was charged with felony vehicular hijacking, according to Chicago Police.

About 8:30 a.m., the owner of the vehicle left his vehicle warming up with its keys inside in the 4800 block of West Warwick, and Mujkovic got inside and drove off, according to Chicago Police.

She struck five parked vehicles on the same block before crashing into a house, according to police.