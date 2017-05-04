$10K reward for information on theft of firearms in Aurora

Federal authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in last week’s burglary of a west suburban firearms store.

Two suspects entered J.R. Shooting Sport at 519 N. Oakhurst Dr. in Aurora at 12:05 a.m. March 27 and took several firearms, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Aurora police and the ATF are investigating the incident.

“Through experience, we know that stolen firearms are used by violent criminals to perpetrate additional crimes,” ATF Chicago Special Agent in Charge Celinez Nunez said in a statement.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which is being matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total of $10,000.

Anyone with information should call the ATF at (800) 283-4867; or Aurora police at (630) 256-5500. All calls will be kept confidential.