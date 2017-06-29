11 shot, 4 fatally, in Wednesday violence in Chicago

Four people were killed and at least seven others, including a 14-year-old girl, were wounded in shootings Wednesday across the city’s South and West sides.

Two women, ages 32 and 41, were killed in a Washington Park neighborhood shooting about 10:30 p.m. on the South Side. They were driving north in the 5300 block of South Wabash when someone in another vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police. Both women suffered gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot to death while walking with his brother in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. They were walking near the intersection of 79th Street and South Christiana Avenue when people started shooting, police said. The boy was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 4:28 p.m. and found a 24-year-old man lying on the ground in the 3200 block of West Haddon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. The man had been shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on any of the fatalities.

The 14-year-old girl was shot at 10:13 a.m. in a Roseland neighborhood home in the 11500 block of South Normal on the Far South Side, police said. She was shot in the right leg and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center. Police said the girl was not cooperating with investigators. A police source said she is thought to have been accidentally shot by an acquaintance.

Wednesday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 10:35 p.m. in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. An 18-year-old man was standing on a front porch in the 7800 block of South Aberdeen when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the hip and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center.

At 9:19 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the head in the 10200 block of South State in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at 8:14 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ashland in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

About 5:35 p.m., a 23-year-old man was seriously wounded in a West Woodlawn neighborhood shooting on the South Side. Someone fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle while the man was in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove, striking him in the abdomen, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

One man was shot and another wounded by shattered glass during a shooting about 2:30 p.m. in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 35-year-old man was in the 4000 block of West Division when he was approached by a male who opened fire, police said. The man ran across the street and was struck in the chest, hip and leg. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A stray bullet struck the window of a passing vehicle, shattering the glass, which cut the 23-year-old driver’s head and arms, police said. He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened at 12:36 a.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. A 24-year-old man was standing on a corner in the 4100 block of South Michigan when a vehicle pulled up and two people got out and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

On Tuesday, three men were killed and at least 14 other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

More than 370 people have been shot in the city in June. So far this year, at least 1,728 people have been shot— 306 of them fatally, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.