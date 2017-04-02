11 Super Bowl ads that are already big winners

This year’s Super Bowl pits the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons, but the game isn’t all that’s on the line. A stadium-full of brands are ponying up big money — a reported $5 million for 30 seconds of air time — to advertise in the big game.

It’s hard to say if these expensive ads actually sway buyers, but they sure are fun to watch. Hyundai and Snickers plan to broadcast live commercials, and other companies will present conclusions to their ad series.

Here are the 11 most entertaining, inspiring or political ads we’ve seen so far. Super Bowl LI begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Fox, with a full day of programming ahead of that to get you ready for the kickoff.

Kia

Plainfield native Melissa McCarthy stars as a hapless eco-warrior in this ode to environmentalism—and sales pitch for the 2017 Kia Niro hybrid crossover.

Budweiser

Anheuser-Busch claims it isn’t getting political, but it’s “Born The Hard Way” ad sure seems like a statement aimed at President Donald Trump. The ad spins an epic tale as the company’s founder, Adolphus Busch, immigrates to the U.S., battling rough seas and discrimination before achieving his dream to brew the King of Beers.

Wix

Wix went all out, creating a three-part thriller starring Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) and action star Jason Statham. As Chef Felix uses the Wix platform to building a website for his business, Gadot and Statham tear down his ventures during an epic battle with thugs. The final clip premieres during the big game.

Mercedes-Benz

Another car ad — get used to it — pays tribute to the 1969 film “Easy Rider” and features its star, Peter Fonda, and signature song, Steppenwolf’s “Born to be Wild.” The commercial, from film directors Joel and Ethan Coen, highlights the new Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster.

Buick

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton and supermodel Miranda Kerr surprise a group or parents in this clever clip titled “Not So Pee Wee Football.”

Audi

Audi shows its commitment to gender-pay equality in this touching ad. In “Daughter,” a dad ponders how to tell his daughter that society values mean more than women.

Honda

Honda goes back in time with an impressive group of celebrities in its ad for the redesigned 2017 CR-V. Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Amy Adams, Magic Johnson, Missy Elliot, Stan Lee, Jimmy Kimmel and Viola Davis speak form the pages of their high school yearbooks in the poignant commercial about living your dreams.

TurboTax

TurboTax created a three-part series to promote its mobile app. In the opener, knights rescue Humpy Dumpy after he falls off a wall while doing his taxes. Part 2 will air during the Super Bowl and the third installment later. After seeing Humpty heave, viewers may never order their eggs sunny side up again.

Tide

Injured Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski won’t be on the field Sunday, but we will see him in two ads. Besides appearing with Justin Bieber in spot for T-Mobile, dry cleaner Gronk hilariously messes up “Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor’s clothes in a Tide spot. Tide already released a three-part trailer for the full ad.

Avocados From Mexico

According to a secret society that’s failing to keep its own secrets, there are only 49 shades of grey, Big Foot is not real and Avocados From Mexico have good fat. The ad also explains what that weirdly hypnotic teaser starring Jon Lovitz.

84 Lumber

Fox rejected the building supplies company’s first Super Bowl spot for being too political. In the revised version, titled “The Journey Begins,” a Mexican woman and her daughter travel on a long journey. The final image shows them holding hands, as text appears, “See the conclusion at journey84.com.”

Read more from Curt Wagner at tvshowpatrol.com.