11-year-old boy missing from Aurora

Police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday evening from west suburban Aurora.

Heritier Rukumbuzi was last seen about 5 p.m. when he left his home in the 400 block of Plum Street in Aurora to go play soccer, according to Aurora police. He did not return, and his family reported him missing about 3:15 a.m. Friday.

Heritier is 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, with brown eyes and short, curly black hair, police said. He speaks with a “strong African accent” and was last seen wearing a red zip-up hoodie, black gloves, black athletic pants with a white stripe on the sides, and red Puma shoes.

Anyone with information should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or 911.