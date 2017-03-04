11-year-old boy missing from Rogers Park

An 11-year-old boy went missing Saturday morning from the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

David Mitchell was last seen about 10 a.m. near the 2100 block of West Birchwood Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the areas of Howard and Paulina.

Mitchell is described as a 4-foot-8, 100-pound black boy with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a red and black Jordan pullover, blue pants and red and black Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.