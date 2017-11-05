11-year-old boy riding bicycle struck by vehicle in Riverside

An 11-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Riverside.

The boy was crossing in the crosswalk at Longcommon and Nuttall roads at 3:07 p.m. when a car stopped at a stop sign, then moved forward and struck him, knocking him the bike over, according to Riverside police.

The boy suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to a hospital, police said. He was released later Wednesday.

The driver, a 77-year-old North Riverside man, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.