11-year-old didn’t have time to duck, grandmother says

Eleven-year-old Takiya Holmes didn’t have time to duck.

Her mother heard gunshots and told everyone in the car to get down.

“When it was over she asked “Is everybody OK? Is everybody OK? And Takiya didn’t respond,” the girl’s grandmother, Patsy Holmes, said Sunday morning outside of Comer Children’s Hospital, where Takiya was in critical condition and on life support machines with a gunshot wound to the head.

Takiya was seated next to her 3-year-old brother in the back seat of a van — her mother and aunt in the front seats — when gunfire erupted about 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of South King Drive in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

The girl’s mother was parked outside a cleaners where she worked and planned to exchange cars with a co-worker when someone fired shots, Holmes said.

“This doesn’t make any sense,” said Holmes. “This has got to stop. These babies are dying, and for what?” Holmes said.

“They was just shooting at someone and that vehicle just happened to catch one of the bullets,” she said.

“We all have to come together as a city and make sure we get this under control because this is getting out of hand,” she said while also offering prayers for a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the head in a separate incident on the South Side within and hour of her granddaughter being shot.

“They’re not safe anywhere. Bullets, they don’t have names they just travel.”

Relatives from around the Midwest were converging on the hospital to see Takiya, a fifth-grader with good grades and a deep-dimpled smile that left an impression.

Takiya had just joined a basketball team. And she participated in a program that taught young girls how to act like young ladies, Holmes said.

“You have to have a positive attitude, and till God says it’s over, it ain’t over,” Holmes said. “We will get through this. And if it’s his will, then, you know, we have to accept it. But it’s going to be hard.”

In a separate incident, a 12-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded Saturday night in West Englewood.

She was playing with friends about 7:15 p.m. outside in the 1900 block of West 57th Street when gunfire erupted and she was shot in the head, according to Chicago Police.

The girl was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

Police had made no arrests in either shooting as of midday Sunday.

The two girls were among 18 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, including three fatally. During the second weekend of February 2016, which was a three-day Presidents Day weekend, six people were killed and 19 wounded.

So far in 2017, 389 people have been shot in Chicago, according to Sun-Times records. At least 10 of the victims have been children under the age of 14.