11-year-old girl missing from Park Manor

Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night from the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Myracle Danner was last seen about 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 73rd Street and Rhodes Avenue, according to a missing person alert form Chicago Police. She was wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, black shorts and brown flip-flops.

Danner was described as a 5-foot-3, 125-pound black girl with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Danner’s whereabouts should contact the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.