12 arrests, 128 medical transports in 2 days at Lollapalooza

Fans enjoy day 2 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park. | Santiago Covarrubias / For The Sun-Times

A dozen people have been arrested in the first two days of the Lollapalooza music festival this weekend in downtown Chicago.

Two people were arrested Thursday, the opening day of the festival, and 10 more people were arrested Friday, according to Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The arrests were for battery, trespassing and narcotics, Stratton said. Another 16 people were issued citations — nearly all for fence jumping and trespassing — during the festival’s first two days.

Additionally, 128 people have been transported to hospitals for treatment by paramedics, Stratton said. 72 people were transported on Thursday and 56 were transported on Friday.