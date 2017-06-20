12 cities added to Justice Department program intended to lower crime

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (left) and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein take their seats at the Justice Department's National Summit on Crime Reduction and Public Safety, in Bethesda, Md., on Tuesday. | Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

BETHESDA, Md. — The Justice Department will help 12 U.S. cities develop long-term strategies to decrease violent crime, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday.

The department’s National Public Safety Partnership will help local authorities study crime patterns and create specially tailored plans to reduce gang and gun violence, he said. Federal authorities will help cities find “data-driven, evidence-based strategies” that can be measured overtime.

“This program will help communities suffering from serious violent crime problems to build up their capacity to fight crime,” Sessions said, speaking at a gathering of federal and state law enforcement officials in Bethesda, Maryland.

Chicago officials said the program is an expansion and rebranding of what was called the Violence Reduction Network during the Obama administration. Chicago already is in the program.

“To this day, we continue to receive financial and technical assistance from the Department of Justice and they (along with others) have been instrumental in assisting us with the development of our smart policing strategy,” said Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The cities being added to the program are: Birmingham, Alabama; Indianapolis, Indiana; Memphis, Tennessee; Toledo, Ohio; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Buffalo, New York; Cincinnati, Ohio; Houston, Texas; Jackson, Tennessee; Kansas City, Missouri; Lansing, Michigan; and Springfield, Illinois.

The department said it chose cities that have higher-than-average rates of violence and showed receptiveness to receiving assistance. Other jurisdictions could be targeted later for the program. In addition to developing strategies to cut crime rates, the Justice Department also says it will offer “coaching” to local officials on how to form sustainable coordination with federal law enforcement and prosecutors.

Sessions has repeatedly said that helping cities combat violence is a top priority for the Justice Department, and he’s called on the nation’s federal prosecutors to pursue tougher punishments against most crime suspects.

Tuesday’s “crime summit” gathered officials from across the country to discuss crime-lowering strategies.

