12 shot, 4 fatally, in Monday violence across Chicago

Four people were killed and at least eight others were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 10:15 p.m. found a 38-year-old man shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 4700 block of West Superior Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police. He had suffered gunshot wounds to his head, back and arm and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead. Police said a suspect may have driven away from the area in a white van.

About 8:15 p.m., one man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in the 8300 block of South Elizabeth in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. A man, thought to be in his 20s, was shot twice in the left leg and twice in his neck. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 39-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and also taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

A 20-year-old man was gunned down in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting that also left two teenagers wounded about 2:20 p.m. on the Southwest Side. The man and a 17-year-old girl were sitting in a vehicle in the 1500 block of South Kildare when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The girl was shot in the abdomen and was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. A 17-year-old boy who was standing on the sidewalk when the shooting occurred and not an intended target was also shot the head, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai.

The day’s first shooting left a man, thought to be between 18 and 22 years old, dead in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. He was found at 9:13 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head in an alley in the 6800 block of South Wabash, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the names of any of the homicide victims.

Monday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in another West Garfield Park neighborhood attack. A 23-year-old man was standing in a vacant lot in the 4500 block of West Jackson when a male approached him and fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

At 8:54 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the groin in the 6600 block of South Union in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 26-year-old woman was shot about 7:45 p.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. She was in the 4700 block of West Polk when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to her left leg, and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Earlier Monday afternoon, a 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a Back of the Yards neighborhood shooting on the South Side. A male walked up to him about 4:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Wood, took out a gun and fired shots, striking the man in the left leg and back, police said. The man took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

At 8:52 a.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was arguing with someone in the 6200 block of West Belmont when the other person pulled out a weapon and fired shots, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and the abdomen, and was taken in serious condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The day’s shootings followed a weekend in which six men were killed and at least 37 other people were wounded in shootings across the city. Nearly 1,500 people have been shot in Chicago so far in 2017, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.