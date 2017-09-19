12-year-old boy hit by pickup in Sycamore

A 12-year-old boy was hit by a truck and seriously injured Monday evening while riding a bicycle in rural DeKalb County.

The boy was riding a bike at 7:17 p.m. on the east side of Airport Road near Quigley Road in Sycamore when he was struck by a white 2017 Dodge pickup, according to a statement from the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

He was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb before being flown to Rockford Memorial Hospital with “serious facial injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the pickup, a 21-year-old man from rural Esmond, was cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, the sheriff’s office said. The crash remained under investigation early Tuesday.