12-year-old boy, two teenagers charged with shooting at Chicago Police

Three boys, including a 12-year-old, have been charged with firing shots at Chicago Police Monday night on the West Side. | Anthony Guglielmi

A 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys are facing charges after they shot at Chicago Police officers Monday night in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

All three boys face two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer or fireman, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, all felonies, according to Chicago Police. Their names were not released because they are juveniles.

At 8:04 p.m. Monday, the boys shot at two Chicago Police officers from a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of West 13th Street, police said. No officers were wounded.

The boys were taken into custody in the 3700 block of South Pulaski after a brief chase, police said. The car they were using had been reported stolen in a carjacking in west suburban Forest Park on Sunday.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Monday night, “2 in custody, guns recovered after offenders fire at CPD & lead units & helicopter on pursuit. No injuries. Great police work.”

One of the 17-year-olds faces additional felony charges of aggravated fleeing police and possession of a controlled substance, police said. The other 17-year-old faces an additional misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The boys were scheduled to appear Wednesday in Cook County Juvenile Court at 1100 S. Hamilton Ave.