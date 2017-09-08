13 Illinois companies make Forbes list of largest private firms

Reyes Holdings, a major Coca-Cola bottler, ranked 11th on the Forbes list of America's Largest Private Companies. | Getty Images

Reyes Holdings, the Rosemont food and drink distributor, leads a baker’s dozen of Illinois-based companies on the latest Forbes list of America’s largest private companies.

Reyes Holdings checked in at 11th on the list of 225 private companies, up a notch from last year. The list was topped by Cargill, Koch Industries and Albertsons.

Reyes Holdings is a major Coca-Cola bottler as well as a foodservice supplier and beer distributor.

See Forbes’ America’s Largest Private Companies list at www.forbes.com/private-companies.