13 injured in crash involving CTA bus in Loop

A crash involving a CTA bus and a car injured 13 people late Saturday near the intersection of Michigan and Adams in The Loop, according to Chicago Fire Media.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m., officials said.

No serious injuries were reported, but 13 people were transported to various area hospitals, including Mercy Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center, officials said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Some people refused medical treatment at the scene, officials said.