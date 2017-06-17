13 people shot in Chicago during first 12 hours of weekend

At least 13 people were shot on the South and West sides of Chicago during the first 12 hours of the weekend, leaving one man dead.

More than 200 people have been shot in the first half of the month, and more than 1,500 have been shot this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Of those victims, 276 have died.

The latest killing happened about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. Three men were standing in front of a home in the 5900 block of South Union when three gunmen walked up and opened fire. One man, 25, was shot repeatedly. He died at the scene, according to Chicago Police.

A 23-year-old man shot in the chest was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, and a 29-year-old man shot in the right leg was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. His condition was stabilized, police said.

The latest nonfatal attack happened about 5 a.m. on Saturday in Washington Park, where someone shot a 35-year-old man in both ankles as he got out of a car parked in the 5600 block of South Wabash. A family member took him to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Another South Side triple shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. in the West Chesterfield neighborhood. Three men were standing in an alley in the 300 block of East 90th Place when shots were fired, hitting a 30-year-old in the leg, a 27-year-old in the shoulder and a 25-year-old in the thigh. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

About 10:45 p.m. on Friday, a 33-year-old woman was driving north in Pilsen’s 1600 block of South Throop when someone in a dark-colored car fired shots, hitting her in the back. She drove to Stroger Hospital and her condition was stabilized, police said.

Twenty minutes earlier in Lawndale, a bullet grazed the thigh of a 20-year-old man who was walking in the 3500 block of West 13th Street. He was treated and released from Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm, back and neck in a Humboldt Park drive-by attack about 9:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Kedvale. He was stabilized at Mount Sinai.

Just after 8 p.m., another Lawndale shooting left a 20-year-old man with a leg wound in the 1200 block of South Tripp. He was stabilized at Mount Sinai.

About 6:30 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was sitting in a car in the first block of East 104th Street in the Rosemoor neighborhood when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot her in the arm, police said. She was in good condition at Roseland Community Hospital.

The first shooting of the weekend happened about 5:15 p.m. in Little Village, where a 26-year-old man suffered a foot wound in the 2400 block of South Washtenaw, police said. He was in good condition at Mount Sinai.

Last weekend, 43 people were shot, six of them fatally. Follow city violence with the Sun-Times weekend shootings tracker.