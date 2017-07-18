13 shot, 3 fatally, across Chicago on Monday

Three people were killed and 10 others were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

Most recently, a man was found shot to death Monday night in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood. Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 7900 block of South South Chicago and found the man lying unresponsive in a vacant lot, according to Chicago Police. The man, thought to have been between 25 and 30 years old, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A vehicle was seen driving away from the scene, but the circumstances of the killing remain unknown.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not released details about the death.

About seven hours earlier, two men were shot and killed in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. Officers were called to a shooting about 2:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South St. Lawrence and found one man in front of a home with a gunshot wound to the head, and a second man in the back gangway with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Their ages were not immediately available, and their identities weren’t released Monday night.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 20-year-old man was standing on a street corner about 10:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Augusta when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the face and was taken in good condition to Norwegian American Hospital before being transferred to Stroger Hospital.

About 9:30 p.m., a man was shot in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side. The 20-year-old was in Jesse Owens Park, 8700 S. Jeffery, when he heard shots and realized he’d been struck in the left leg, according to police. He took himself to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier Monday afternoon, a man was wounded in a West Side Austin neighborhood shooting. He was walking about 4 p.m. in the first block of North Latrobe when someone walked up to him and fired shots, striking him in the left leg, police said. He took himself to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition.

About the same time, an 18-year-old woman was shot in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. She was in the 6100 block of South King when she heard shots and felt pain, according to police. She was shot in the right foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Less than half an hour earlier, two men were wounded in a shooting in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. They were walking at 3:37 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Michigan when two people walked up and opened fire, police said. A 35-year-old was shot in the left thigh while the other man, about 50 years old, was shot in the hand and leg. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized.

Nearly 14 hours earlier, a woman was shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 26-year-old was sitting in a parked car with a male at 1:47 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Madison when the male pulled out a handgun, according to police. When she tried to disarm him, he shot her in the hand. The woman was taken to Loretto Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Less than an hour before that, a man was shot and critically wounded during a robbery in the West Town neighborhood. The 27-year-old was walking in an alley at 12:56 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Erie when a male walked up, robbed him and then opened fire, police said. The victim took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the face. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At 12:45 a.m., a man was shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, although he waited nearly six hours to tell authorities. The 36-year-old was standing in the 8100 block of South Paulina when he heard between two and three shots, according to police. He ran away and realized he’d been shot in the lower right calf. He called police about 6:20 a.m. and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

The day’s first shooting happened shortly after midnight in the Parkview neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 29-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:07 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Lawndale when someone got out of a gray car and shot him in the abdomen, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center.

Monday’s violence followed a weekend in which 10 people were killed, including a 10-year-old boy, and 42 others were injured in shootings across the city.