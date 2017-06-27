13-year-old boy among 5 killed, 10 wounded in Monday shootings

Five people were killed, including a 13-year-old boy, and 10 others were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

The boy was shot to death about 7:35 p.m. in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police. He was in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of 103rd when someone fired several shots, striking the 13-year-old in the chest. The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The day’s latest fatal shooting happened about 10:10 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a 23-year-old man lying on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Bishop, police said. He had been shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

About 7:55 p.m., a man was in a parked car in the 4800 block of West Gladys in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side when another car drove up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man, thought to be 27 or 28 years old, was shot in the chest and right thigh and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour earlier, a 26-year-old man was gunned down in the South Chicago neighborhood. He was arguing with someone about 6:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ridgeland when the suspect took out a weapon and fired shots, striking him in the body, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died. Police were speaking with a person of interest Monday evening.

A 29-year-old man was shot to death about 1:20 p.m. in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left, upper chest during the commission of a robbery in the 7900 block of South Kenwood, police said. The man was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not provide details about any of the fatalities.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 10:10 p.m. in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. A 25-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Carpenter when a male wearing a brown hoodie approached and opened fire, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition stabilized. A second man, 18, was struck in the left leg during the shooting and later showed up at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where his condition was also stabilized.

About 10 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the left arm while walking in the 3700 block of West Flournoy in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side, police said. The man showed up at Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 1:15 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the left arm in the 3000 block of West Arthington in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. His condition was stabilized at Rush University Medical Center.

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting at 12:41 p.m. in Austin. They were standing outside in the 4900 block of West Adams when a dark vehicle approached and the people inside fired shots, police said. An 18-year-old man was shot in the left foot and a 23-year-old man was shot in the left thigh, police said. Both were in good condition at the scene.

At 10:39 a.m., someone got out of a dark SUV with a semi-automatic handgun and fired multiple times, striking a 26-year-old man in the left thigh while he was standing in the 2500 block of East 78th Street in the South Shore neighborhood, police said. The man was listed in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the buttocks at 6:36 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Springfield in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. He took himself to Saint Anthony Hospital, but additional details, including his condition, weren’t available.

About six hours earlier, a 34-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. He was on a front porch about 12:40 a.m. in the 700 block of South Karlov when he got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the groin and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Monday’s first shooting happened about 12:35 a.m. in the West Town neighborhood. A 13-year-old boy was walking in the 1800 block of West Maypole when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. The boy was shot in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s shootings followed a weekend in which four people were killed and at least 42 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning, including the incidents on Maypole and Karlov.

At least 343 people have been shot in the city in June. So far this year, at least 1,700 people have been shot— 298 of them fatally, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.