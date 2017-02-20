13-year-old boy fatally struck by SUV in Streamwood

A 13-year-old boy was fatally struck by an SUV Sunday night in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Ronald Guidry was crossing Irving Park Road near Sunnydale Boulevard about 7:40 p.m. when he was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban heading east, according to Streamwood police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Guidry, of Streamwood, was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he was pronounced dead at 8:31 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the Suburban, a 58-year-old man, was not injured, police said.

No citations have been issued as of Monday afternoon, police said. The Serious Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.