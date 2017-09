13-year-old boy grazed in Jeffery Manor shooting

A 13-year-old boy was grazed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The boy was walking about 4:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 100th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He had been grazed in the buttocks.

The boy was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.