13-year-old boy killed in Vernon Hills crash

A 13-year-old boy died after being struck by a car late Friday in north suburban Vernon Hills, according to Vernon Hills police.

About 9:55 p.m., the boy was walking north and crossing Townline Road at Milwaukee Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle that was heading west, police said.

The boy, who was from Mundelein, was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said. He was later flown to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died.

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Mundelein boy, was not ticketed, police said. The crash remains under investigation by Vernon Hills police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.