13-year-old boy reported missing from Bronzeville

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Eddie Mosley was reported missing from the 400 block of East 40th Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He was described as a 5-foot-6, 160-pound black boy with red hair, brown eyes and burn marks on his foot.

Mosley was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, camouflage pants and red converse sneakers, police said. He was also seen carrying a black suitcase.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.