13-year-old boy shot, critically wounded in Washington Heights

A 13-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 7:35 p.m., he was in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of 103rd when someone fired several shots, striking the boy in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.