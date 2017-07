13-year-old boy shot in Gage Park

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks Saturday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was walking at 2:37 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Talman when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. His condition was unknown.