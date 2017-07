13-year-old boy shot in Pilsen

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Near West Side.

He was on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of West 21st Street at 11:33 a.m. when a red vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the upper right arm, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.