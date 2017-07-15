13-year-old girl missing from Lithuanian Plaza

Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon from the Lithuanian Plaza neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Samantha Vega, who sometimes goes by Sammy, was last seen entering a silver Jeep SUV about 4 p.m. Thursday near 70th Street and Western Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, blue denim shorts, and black Nike athletic shoes.

Vega was described as a 4-foot-11, 145-pound Hispanic girl with a medium complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Vega’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.