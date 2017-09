13-year-old girl shot in West Englewood gunfight

A West Englewood shooting left a teenage girl wounded Thursday evening on the South Side.

The 13-year-old was shot in the back at 9:50 p.m., possibly during an exchange of gunfire between two groups in the 6500 block of South Bell, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting remained unclear.

Her condition was stabilized as Stroger Hospital, police said.