14 shot, 3 fatally, in Tuesday violence across Chicago

Three people were killed and at least 11 others were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 8:30 p.m. found an unresponsive male next to a vehicle in the 1000 block of West 103rd Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police. The male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

About that same time, an 18-year-old man was gunned down on the Near West Side. He was inside a parked vehicle in the 2700 block of West Gladys when someone walked up and shot him in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on either of those fatalities.

Earlier Tuesday, a 21-year-old man was shot to death in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. Krystoffer Kelly was sitting inside a vehicle about 2:50 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Prairie when someone fired shots, striking him multiple times, including “once in the back through his heart,” according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Kelly was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:54 a.m. He lived in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side, where a 26-year-old was walking in the 2900 block of North Mason when someone fired shots, striking him in the groin area and buttocks, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Community First Medical Center.

At 7:23 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the right thigh in the 2800 block of West North Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. The man, who was uncooperative with officers, was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, a 40-year-old man was wounded in an Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side. He was shot in his right thigh at 7:11 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Throop, police said. He then walked into the Englewood District police station. The man was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a 45-year-old man was was inside a South Shore neighborhood home in the 6700 block of South Chappel when another male entered, fired shots and ran out, police said. The 45-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

In another Humboldt Park attack, a 16-year-old boy and 22-year-old man were shot at 6:03 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Rockwell, police said. The boy was shot in the arm and leg, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, while the man suffered a graze wound to the hand and took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center. They were both listed in good condition.

About 5:30 p.m., someone in a Honda drove up to a 17-year-old boy and opened fire in the 2000 block of West 19th Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Lower West Side, police said. The boy was shot in the back and taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 2:47 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and foot in the 10400 block of South Vernon in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. He showed up at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where he was listed in good condition.

Several hours earlier, a man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a suburban hospital and told police he was shot in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 43-year-old told investigators he was driving when got into an argument with another driver in the 6400 block of West Diversey, police said. Both drivers got out of their vehicles, and the other person pulled out a gun and shot the man in his left hip before leaving the scene. Someone called 911 about 1:45 a.m. to report shots fired in that area. About 4:35 a.m., the man walked into Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where his condition was stabilized.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened at 1:27 a.m. in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. An 18-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were sitting in a car in the 7700 block of South Sawyer when another male opened a door and told them both to get out, police said. The man closed the door and tried to drive away, but the suspect opened fire, striking both victims. The woman was shot in the leg, while the man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back. They were being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were both listed in serious condition.

The day’s violence followed the Memorial Day holiday weekend, in which six people were killed and at least 44 others were wounded across Chicago, including the incidents on Diversey, Prairie and Sawyer.