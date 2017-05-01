14-year-old boy missing from Little Village

Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing late last month from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Giovanni Rodriguez went missing Dec. 23 from the 2600 block of South Drake, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Rodriguez is known to frequent the areas from Cermak to 31st, Millard to Sacramento, 28th and St. Louis to 25th and St. Louis, 28th and Sawyer and Little Village Park, police said.

He is described as a 5-foot-5, 145-pound Hispanic boy with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.