14-year-old boy missing from Little Village

Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy reported missing from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Giovanni Rodriguez went missing Sunday from the 2600 block of South Drake, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He is described as a 5-foot-5, 148-pound Hispanic boy with brown hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white printed shirt, jeans and white shoes.

Police said he hangs out near 25th and St. Louis, 28th and Homan, and between Cermak and 31st.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.