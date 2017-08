14-year-old boy shot in Pilsen

A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday night in the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side.

The teenager was walking with two friends about 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Cullerton when someone opened fire at them from a red sedan, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was grazed in the chest and struck in the left knee, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized. No other injuries were reported.