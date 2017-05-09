14-year-old boy shot to death in Maywood

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot last month in west suburban Maywood.

Michael Jones, 14, was shot multiple times about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South 11th Avenue, according to Maywood police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jones, of Maywood, was found by responding officers and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, authorities said. He died the following morning.

Maywood police were conducting a homicide investigation and urged anyone with information to call (708) 450-4440.