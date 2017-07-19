14-year-old girl missing from Austin

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Carisma Johnson was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of West Rice, according to a missing person alert form Chicago Police. She is known to frequent the area of McNair Elementary School, in the 4800 block of West Walton.

Johnson was described as a 5-foot-5, 120-pound black girl with a medium-brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.