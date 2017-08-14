14-year-old girl missing from Clearing

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing since Sunday from the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Alexa Saavedra was last seen about 8 p.m. Sunday near the 6200 block of South Neenah, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Alexa is described as a 5-foot-6, 160-pound white Hispanic girl with a medium complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jean jacket, black leggings and white Converse high top shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.