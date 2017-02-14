14-year-old girl missing from Englewood

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing last week from the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Tykesa Buggs went missing Feb. 6 from the 1000 block of West 57th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Buggs is described as a 5-foot-3, 102-pound black girl with a medium complexion, burnt orange hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue ace school shirt, black pants and grey cloth boots.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.