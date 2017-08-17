14-year-old girl missing from Greater Grand Crossing

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing last week from the South Side Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Kiara Jones went missing Aug. 8 from the 6600 block of South Vernon, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot-9, 168-pound black girl with black hair cut in a bob, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white crop top, cut-up jeans and furry flip flops.

Police said she hangs out by the lakefront, and near 71st and Bennett.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.