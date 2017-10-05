14-year-old girl missing from Lawndale

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Shermesha Johnson was last seen Sunday, and was missing from the 1400 block of South Harding, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

She is described as a 5-foot-2, 125-pound black girl with a medium complexion, police said. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Johnson was last seen wearing a pink jacket, blue pants and tan Timberland shoes, police said. She is known to frequent the areas of Wabansia Avenue to Bloomingdale Avenue from Luna Avenue to Long Avenue, as well as the 5300 block of Wes Potomac Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.