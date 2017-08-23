14-year-old girl missing from North Lawndale

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing last week from the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Lizeth Martinez went missing Aug. 15 from the 2200 block of South Kirkland, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Martinez is described as a 5-foot-2, 120-pound Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes and light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black Lady Gaga t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and fluorescent green Converse shoes.

Police said she hangs out near 24th and California.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.