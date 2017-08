14-year-old girl missing from North Lawndale located

A 14-year-old girl who was missing for more than a week from the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side has been found.

Lizeth Martinez went missing Aug. 15 from the 2200 block of South Kirkland, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She has since been safely located, police said Saturday morning. Further details were not available.