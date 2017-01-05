14-year-old girl missing from northwest Indiana

Amelia May King, 14, was last seen about 12:55 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of E. Highway 330 in Schererville, Indiana. | Lake County sheriff's department

A 14-year-old girl went missing Friday from northwest Indiana.

Amelia May King was last seen about 12:55 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Easy Highway 330 in Schererville, Indiana, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Amelia is described as a 4-foot-11, 100-pound white girl with long brown hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a tank top with different shades of gray, and a black hooded sweatshirt with red sleeves emblazoned with the band name “My Chemical Romance,” police said. She was also carrying two backpacks: one with a red and blue diamond design, and another with kittens and puppies.

Anyone with information should call the Lake County Special Victims Unit at (219) 755-3355. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should call the sheriff’s Report-A-Crime Hotline at (800) 750-2746.