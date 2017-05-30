14-year-old girl missing from Park Manor

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Natajjah Goings was last seen Monday in the 7200 block of South Calumet, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-3, 115-pound black girl with brown eyes and black hair.

Goings is known to spend time near 72nd and Calumet; 70th and Wabash; and 67th to 71st on Carpenter, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.